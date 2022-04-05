The modern building owner faces new challenges every day, hindered by siloed legacy workflows that cause costly miscommunications and delays throughout the project lifecycle. The key to maximizing the value of your assets, time, and money lies in increasing visibility. Unlocking that visibility requires leveraging project data across teams and workflows. Better insight leads to better investments – because how can owners provide checks and balances when they are left in the dark? Read on to discover how to power your decisions with insight using a connected data environment in the cloud.
The business value of BIM for owners can’t be denied when it comes to managing cost, reducing waste, and driving efficiency in building projects.
Learn about best practices from capital owners on how to take ownership of project data and why it's so important. Hear from Glen Hines, Director of Building Information Modeling at Prologis, and Jeff Shaw, Principle Lead for Development and Construction at Chick-fil-A.
We asked 3 owners to share their thoughts and insights into the project delivery methods they’ve used in their projects. Hear from Ohio State University, Prometheus Real Estate Group, and Nashville Airport.
Here, members of Autodesk’s sponsored Engineering Executive Council (EXC) layout the status quo, explain how improvements to the current situation will benefit project owners, and offer some initial solutions to drive-in people, processes, and technology.
Access Autodesk’s 2020 Sustainability Report. By empowering our customers to combine technologies and harness their data to unlock actionable insights, we unleash talent and fuel innovation across processes, supply chains, and industries—creating new paths to efficiency, sustainability, and growth. At Autodesk, we believe that when you have the solutions to design and make insightfully, you have the power to design and make a better world for all.
Innovative design and sustainable construction embody a vision for the future of the Champagne region of France.
MQDC
Real-estate developer MQDC is bringing the concept of the sustainable smart city to Thailand with its WHIZDOM 101 complex in urban Bangkok.
BATES SMART
25 King is not a demonstration project. It is valuable as a potential catalyst for positive change in the construction of mid-scale commercial buildings.
