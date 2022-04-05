The modern building owner faces new challenges every day, hindered by siloed legacy workflows that cause costly miscommunications and delays throughout the project lifecycle. The key to maximizing the value of your assets, time, and money lies in increasing visibility. Unlocking that visibility requires leveraging project data across teams and workflows. Better insight leads to better investments – because how can owners provide checks and balances when they are left in the dark? Read on to discover how to power your decisions with insight using a connected data environment in the cloud.