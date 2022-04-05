Power your commercial real estate project decisions with insight

Set the commercial real estate data and technology standard

The modern building owner faces new challenges every day, hindered by siloed legacy workflows that cause costly miscommunications and delays throughout the project lifecycle. The key to maximizing the value of your assets, time, and money lies in increasing visibility. Unlocking that visibility requires leveraging project data across teams and workflows. Better insight leads to better investments – because how can owners provide checks and balances when they are left in the dark? Read on to discover how to power your decisions with insight using a connected data environment in the cloud.

How BIM can help

  • 5 Benefits of Powering Decisions with Insight

    The building owner faces new challenges every day, hindered by siloed legacy workflows that cause costly mis-communications and delays throughout the project lifecycle. See how setting the data and technology standard throughout the project life cycle helps owners take back control of their data and projects.

  • 4 Reasons to Embrace the Value of Building Information Management for Owners

    The business value of BIM for owners can’t be denied when it comes to managing cost, reducing waste, and driving efficiency in building projects.

Trends and Outlooks

Why Building Owners Need to Take Ownership of Project Data

Learn about best practices from capital owners on how to take ownership of project data and why it's so important. Hear from Glen Hines, Director of Building Information Modeling at Prologis, and Jeff Shaw, Principle Lead for Development and Construction at Chick-fil-A.

An Building Owner's Perspective on Project Delivery Methods

We asked 3 owners to share their thoughts and insights into the project delivery methods they’ve used in their projects. Hear from Ohio State University, Prometheus Real Estate Group, and Nashville Airport.

Improving Project Handover Processes with BIM

Here, members of Autodesk’s sponsored Engineering Executive Council (EXC) layout the status quo, explain how improvements to the current situation will benefit project owners, and offer some initial solutions to drive-in people, processes, and technology.

Autodesk Sustainability Report

Access Autodesk’s 2020 Sustainability Report. By empowering our customers to combine technologies and harness their data to unlock actionable insights, we unleash talent and fuel innovation across processes, supply chains, and industries—creating new paths to efficiency, sustainability, and growth. At Autodesk, we believe that when you have the solutions to design and make insightfully, you have the power to design and make a better world for all.

How building owners like you are using Autodesk

  • OUYOUT

    French design firm turns concrete eyesore into modern, energy-efficient workspace

    Innovative design and sustainable construction embody a vision for the future of the Champagne region of France.

  • MQDC

    Bangkok developers use sustainable innovation to build “The Great Good Place”

    Real-estate developer MQDC is bringing the concept of the sustainable smart city to Thailand with its WHIZDOM 101 complex in urban Bangkok.

  • BATES SMART

    25 King Street Brisbane, the tallest engineered timber building in Australia

    25 King is not a demonstration project. It is valuable as a potential catalyst for positive change in the construction of mid-scale commercial buildings.

