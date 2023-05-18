How to buy
Until now, the PLM solutions necessary for small- to medium-sized businesses to operate more efficiently than larger companies and stay competitive have been out of reach.
New CIMdata analysis finds Autodesk PLM meeting this need with multi-CAD data management, product data management (PDM), and easily scalable modular delivery that grows with your business.
Improve collaboration, break down silos, and reduce the duplication of work.
Increase efficiency with a supply chain portal to manage RFQs, pricing, changes, and more.
Facilitate operational and development agility with core data management capabilities.
Learn why CIMdata is impressed by how Autodesk PLM connects people, processes, and data, allowing SMBs to grow by utilizing product data to achieve better top- and bottom-line results.
