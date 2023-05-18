The PLM solution for business growth and efficiency

Take your business to the next level. A glowing new CIMdata analysis says Autodesk PLM won’t just grow your business—but help it thrive. Find out why.

CIMdata Report: Keep up with the competition with easily deployable PLM

Until now, the PLM solutions necessary for small- to medium-sized businesses to operate more efficiently than larger companies and stay competitive have been out of reach.

 

New CIMdata analysis finds Autodesk PLM meeting this need with multi-CAD data management, product data management (PDM), and easily scalable modular delivery that grows with your business.

Operational efficiency benefits reported

Faster time to market

Improve collaboration, break down silos, and reduce the duplication of work.

Supply chain agility

Increase efficiency with a supply chain portal to manage RFQs, pricing, changes, and more.

Streamlined processes

Facilitate operational and development agility with core data management capabilities.

Improve your process management and operational agility

Learn why CIMdata is impressed by how Autodesk PLM connects people, processes, and data, allowing SMBs to grow by utilizing product data to achieve better top- and bottom-line results.

 

Connected product development includes:

  • BOM management
  • Change management
  • Quality management
  • Supply chain management
  • Design collaboration and review
  • Multi-CAD data management regardless of CAD file type