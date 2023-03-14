The buyer's guide to CAD for facilities layout

How to choose software to plan, design, and validate your factory.

How to choose factory layout software

Delivering new products, relocating manufacturing facilities, and global collaboration all require the right technology to bridge gaps, adapt to change with agility, and enable digital, automated ways of working.

Explore the capabilities you need to:

  • Optimize your factory design
  • Increase manufacturing throughput
  • Improve time to market
  • Reduce non-value-add processes
  • Reduce errors and rework

Your factory transformation journey starts here

Download the guide and determine what capabilities you need your design tools to deliver in order to meet your business objectives.

Key qualities to look for in factory solutions

Integrated data across the factory lifecycle

Ideal solutions don't exist in silos. They enable collaboration by unifying everyone–from all disciplines and stages–around a single data source.

Digitalization of the factory

Mature factory layout workflows rely on highly visual digital representations of equipment, layouts, and buildings that aggregate always-up-to-date data.

Convergence of industries

Digital factory planning is only half the story. The other half is BIM. Whether a greenfield project or retrofit, your technology should enable you to design within the full context of the building.

Insights from inside the factory

Factory Design Utilities

Conceptualize, plan, and validate manufacturing facilities

Navisworks

Navisworks Manage, Navisworks Simulate software and the Navisworks Freedom 3D viewer for 5D analysis, design simulation, and project review.

Vault

Product data management software—available as Vault Basic, Vault Professional, Vault Office

How to choose the right design tools for an agile factory