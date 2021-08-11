Boost your digital transformation with integrated design and construction tools
Discover how to stay competitive in a changing industry with this digital construction guide for general contractors.
As construction projects become more complex, and the lines between construction phases blur, general contractors are progressing their digital capabilities to gain a competitive advantage.
With a connected platform of end-to-end construction solutions, Autodesk is helping firms around the world advance their digital capabilities.
By moving from manual 2D CAD workflows to BIM, you can reduce rework during construction, limit constructability issues, and optimize schedule duration for your projects.
Connect your workflows in the cloud to achieve greater stakeholder engagement, smooth collaboration between project partners, improved handover experiences, and greater project efficiency overall.
This executive summary will allow you to plot your own digital construction journey.
