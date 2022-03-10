Digitize your construction journey.
The construction industry is changing rapidly. BIM-enabled workflows and digital project delivery drives positive outcomes by reducing rework, decreasing constructability issues, and optimizing schedule duration.
In a recent study of nearly 300 contractors, 64% believe BIM workflows can help to reduce the number of on-site constructability issues, 51% expect to reduce defects at handover, and 50% believe construction handovers will be smoother.
51% of general contractors believe BIM leads to improved stakeholder engagement and 52% expect to increase their percentage of successful projects. Meanwhile, 52% of speciality contractors believe BIM will be highly valuable in improving their win rate.
Unlock a smarter way of working with virtual design and construction workflows. With more-efficient and better-connected workflows in a cloud-based BIM environment, you can take on demanding challenges and enjoy better project outcomes.
With tools that help you catch errors earlier and reduce constructability issues and rework, you can save valuable time and money throughout the process. Tiong Seng Contractors achieved a 25% reduction in construction time and a 33% improvement in resolving coordination issues.
Connected BIM workflows allow you to coordinate project teams and tools in one place, so you can enjoy greater project visibility and efficiency. Dura Vermeer reduced time to construction by 25% and lowered failure costs across its projects.
Contact us to learn how BIM-enabled software solutions can save you time, money, and rework with digital tools that enable fewer onsite issues and optimized scheduling.
Thank you for your interest. An Autodesk representative will be in touch shortly.