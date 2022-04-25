Build your castles in the cloud with Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro

Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro

Anytime, Anywhere AEC collaboration that enables teams to work together on the same data-driven model, no matter where they are located.

  • Improve Design Quality

    Quality design needs to not only perform well, but stand the test of time. Clients are expecting both reliability and durability while also having the features and aesthetics. 

  • Increase Collaboration

    Unite your team in the name of collaborative design to decrease review and delivery times along with costly errors.

  • Reduce overall design time

    Being able to reduce design time is critical in today's environment. In addition to increasing client satisfaction, you can increase productivity, have more time to innovate and review designs and grow your business. 

See it in action

Autodesk BIM Collaborate offers architects many great workflows design workflows.

Revit Cloud Worksharing

See how you can author Revit models in the cloud concurrently with other team members

Sharing Design Changes

See how you can easily communicate updates to the larger project team as your design changes

Review Design Changes

See how external project stakeholders can quickly review your designs and provide feedback to keep the project on track

