Autodesk Hits Montreal

Join us October 1st for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Image courtesy of Reinaldo García

Autodesk, Montreal, Canada
Event Details

Tuesday, October 1st, 2024
Autodesk Montreal
10 Duke St, Montreal, H3C 2L7

  • 5:30 - 6:30pm Social Hour
  • 6:30 - 8:30pm Technical Presentations (details below)

What You Will Learn 

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.
  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes look into a local studio pipeline (studio TBA).
  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid), and Flow Capture (formerly Moxion).
  • Hear about our platform workflow developments from M&E Senior Leadership

Event Agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.

Time

Session

5:30 pm

Social Hour - Food & Refreshments 

6:30pm

Welcome Announcement, Agenda Overview & Event Expectations                               

6:35pm

Autodesk Flow Mission: Hear from M&E Leadership on how we intend to break down the barriers to creative flow.

6:45pm

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) & Generative Scheduling

7:00pm

Flow Capture (formerly Moxion)

7:10pm

3ds Max & Arnold Overview & Updates

7:35pm

Maya, Bifrost & OpenUSD Overview & Updates

8:05pm

Behind the scenes with Rodeo VFX: House of Dragons (tools, pipeline and outcomes with VFX Supervisor Laurent Taillefer)

8:30pm

Giveaways!

Speakers

Laurent Taillefer

VFX Supervisor,
Rodeo VFX

 

LinkedIn

Julie Barrette

Industry Territory Sales Executive
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

LinkedIn

Diana Colella

Executive Vice President,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

 

LinkedIn

Jean-Francois Charbonneau

Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

 

LinkedIn

Jose Elizardo

Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

 

LinkedIn

Eli Rarey

Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

 

LinkedIn

FAQ's

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Street parking is available surrounding the Autodesk Montreal office (10 Duke St, Montreal, Quebec H3C 2L7, Canada). Alternatively, public transportation has many stops nearby (subway, metro, bus).

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

All attendees must be over 18 years of age.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

Reserve Your Spot!

This event is free and open to everyone, however space is limited so please register to ensure your seat is saved. See you there!