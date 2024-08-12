How to buy
Tuesday, October 1st, 2024
Autodesk Montreal
10 Duke St, Montreal, H3C 2L7
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
|
Time
|
Session
|
5:30 pm
|
Social Hour - Food & Refreshments
|
6:30pm
|
Welcome Announcement, Agenda Overview & Event Expectations
|
6:35pm
|
Autodesk Flow Mission: Hear from M&E Leadership on how we intend to break down the barriers to creative flow.
|
6:45pm
|
Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) & Generative Scheduling
|
7:00pm
|
Flow Capture (formerly Moxion)
|
7:10pm
|
3ds Max & Arnold Overview & Updates
|
7:35pm
|
Maya, Bifrost & OpenUSD Overview & Updates
|
8:05pm
|
Behind the scenes with Rodeo VFX: House of Dragons (tools, pipeline and outcomes with VFX Supervisor Laurent Taillefer)
|
8:30pm
|
Giveaways!
Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Street parking is available surrounding the Autodesk Montreal office (10 Duke St, Montreal, Quebec H3C 2L7, Canada). Alternatively, public transportation has many stops nearby (subway, metro, bus).
All attendees must be over 18 years of age.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.