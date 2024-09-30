Monday Night Brewing, The Garage

Autodesk Hits Atlanta

Join us October 24th for a innovative look into the Media & Entertainment Industry - tools, workflows and success stories from professional artists and Autodesk Experts.

Event details

Thursday, October 24th, 2024
Monday Night Brewing, The Garage 
933 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

What You Will Learn 

  • How Autodesk solutions, capabilities, and workflows enable artists to create and iterate faster.
  • Techniques and tricks on using Maya, 3ds Max, Bifrost, Arnold, Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid), and Flow Capture (formerly Moxion).
  • Hear about the current and future Flow Platform vision for our industry tools and workflows.

Event agenda

Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly. 

6:15pm

Social Hour

Food & Refreshments provided by VES

7:30pm

Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview 

7:35pm

Autodesk Flow Ecosystem

AI Investments, Ongoing Research, etc.
Project Bernini, Wonder Dynamics, Picasso.

7:50pm

Autodesk Flow Capabilities

Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling, Flow Capture.

8:10pm

3ds Max Updates

3ds Max 2025 Capabiities, Arnold, New Modifiers, OpenUSD, HIK R&D, SVG Importing Workflows.

8:35pm

Maya Updates 

Maya 2025 Capabilities, Flow Retopology, ML Deformer, Flow Wedging, Bifrost Rigging, Next-Gen Animation Tools, OpenPBR, LookDevX, Golaem.

9:00pm

Partner Recognition & Giveaways

Prizes provided by Xencelabs.

Speakers

Image of speaker Steve Nemroff

Steve Nemroff

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Juan Cuello

Juan Cuello

Principal Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Jean-Francois Charbonneau

Jean-Francois Charbonneau

Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Jose Elizardo

Jose Elizardo

Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk

Image of speaker Bill Lindsay

Bill Lindsay

Channel/Sr. Enterprise Sales Manager,
Xencelabs

Thank you to our event partners

VES Georga Logo

Visual Effects Society (VES) Georgia

The Visual Effects Society (VES) is a global professional honorary society and the entertainment industry’s only organization representing the full breadth of visual effects practitioners. VES’ over 5,000 members in more than 50 countries worldwide contribute to all areas of entertainment – film, television, commercials, animation, special venue, games and new media.

 

Xencelabs Logo

Xencelabs

Xencelabs is a global company providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity. Our goal is to build communities and collaboration with other industry leaders. We aim to create tools that are intuitive and a natural extension of the creative process.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to purchase tickets for this event?

This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.

Is there parking available?

Monday Night Brewing, The Garage has a large complementary parking lot located along side of the Lee & White complex. 

Who should attend this event?

  • Artists, marketing professionals and visual creators in animation, visual effects, game development, product & architectural visualization, retail or design industries. 
  • New and experienced Media and Entertainment software users – all are welcome! 

Can minors attend this event?

Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.

Will refreshments be served at this event?

Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour. 

Will hotel accommodations be provided?

Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations. 

This event is free and open to everyone, however space is limited so please register to ensure your seat is saved. See you there!