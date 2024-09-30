How to buy
Thursday, October 24th, 2024
Monday Night Brewing, The Garage
933 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
What You Will Learn
Schedule is subject to modifications and will be updated accordingly.
6:15pm
Social Hour
Food & Refreshments provided by VES
7:30pm
Welcome Announcement & Agenda Overview
7:35pm
Autodesk Flow Ecosystem
AI Investments, Ongoing Research, etc.
7:50pm
Autodesk Flow Capabilities
Flow Production Tracking & Generative Scheduling, Flow Capture.
8:10pm
3ds Max Updates
3ds Max 2025 Capabiities, Arnold, New Modifiers, OpenUSD, HIK R&D, SVG Importing Workflows.
8:35pm
Maya Updates
Maya 2025 Capabilities, Flow Retopology, ML Deformer, Flow Wedging, Bifrost Rigging, Next-Gen Animation Tools, OpenPBR, LookDevX, Golaem.
9:00pm
Partner Recognition & Giveaways
Prizes provided by Xencelabs.
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Principal Territory Sales Representative,
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Senior Technical Specialist
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
Territory Solutions Engineer
Media & Entertainment Products, Autodesk
The Visual Effects Society (VES) is a global professional honorary society and the entertainment industry’s only organization representing the full breadth of visual effects practitioners. VES’ over 5,000 members in more than 50 countries worldwide contribute to all areas of entertainment – film, television, commercials, animation, special venue, games and new media.
Xencelabs is a global company providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity. Our goal is to build communities and collaboration with other industry leaders. We aim to create tools that are intuitive and a natural extension of the creative process.
This event is free for all registered guests! Space is limited, so please register promptly as we will be monitoring capacity at the venue.
Monday Night Brewing, The Garage has a large complementary parking lot located along side of the Lee & White complex.
Minors must be supervised by an adult 21 years or older.
Snacks, beer and wine will be served during the Social Hour.
Hotel reservations and payments are the responsibility of the attendee. This event will not provide hotel accommodations.