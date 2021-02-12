NEWFORMA USERS
Manage your project, not your emails
Stop wasting time searching through your email threads for valuable project information. Get your design, documentation, and communication in one place using Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Connect your teams, documents and information in a central project location via the cloud to improve productivity, reduce rework, minimize error and accelerate project delivery all within the Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Collaborate and contribute on a 2d or 3d file with your team on any device from any location- all your work will be saved continuously and until you archive it yourself.
No need to throw out your other construction administration tools, the Autodesk Construction Cloud connects with over 200+ applications including Office 365 and Smartsheet.
Autodesk Construction Cloud provides an out-of-the-box, no-code platform so you can create flexible integrations without relying on engineering resources. Prefer to code it in? We offer that too. As the applications you use improve, Autodesk Construction Cloud keeps up with the changes so you can focus on what matters most, not integration maintenance.
Let the data do the work for you through Autodesk Construction IQ technology that will visualize project trends for analytics around Quality, Safety, Design and Project Controls to help identify concerns and risks for your team.
Construction IQ doesn't stop at showing project risk that impacts cost and schedule, it will also provide insights valuable to the C-Suite down to the project managers and technicians.
