Autodesk at GDC 2025

March 18 | Moscone Convention Center WH 3001/3003
Discover the game development sorcery behind the hit title Baldur's Gate 3 and how it was brought to life with remarkable efficiency with the help of product management tools.
Image courtesy of Larian Studios
Join Gameplay Animation at Riot Games to discover the secrets to optimizing your animation workflow, setting up your scenes correctly, and ensuring smooth integration with any game engine.
IImage courtesy of Riot Games
Explore how you can leverage Bifrost for Maya to quickly create diverse, high-quality assets and immersive game environments using procedural world-building.
Image courtesy of Henry Yamin
Find out how LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS integrate AUTODESK and in-house tools based on Rez and CI/CD application, and how they leverage Flow Production Tracking (ShotGrid) service to connect key entities such as task and assets to maximize creativity.
AI is the buzz everyone's talking about, and we’re thrilled to take you on an exciting journey into the future of gaming. See real-world examples of how AI is revolutionizing the industry and learn about Autodesk's commitment to ethical AI to boost artists' productivity and creativity.
Image courtesy of Kaya Thiele
Our game design and development software has given creators the tools to build incredible, immersive worlds and characters. Now it's your turn. See how the industry's legends create some of the world's best gaming marvels.
The Autodesk Developer Summit is a full-day of presentations and panels hosted by Autodesk at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). It offers insight into the future of the games straight from the minds of creative artists, technologists, and industry thought leaders. Attendees can explore studio-driven talks on AI innovation, 3D workflows, and a behind-the-scenes look at the year’s biggest titles and projects.
GDC stands for the Game Developers Conference, a yearly event for game developers to learn, network, and share ideas. Read more about GDC on their website here.
The 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC) will take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, from March 17 to 21, 2025.