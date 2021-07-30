A recent study compared how engineers would complete 10 typical civil design workflows using Civil 3D versus AutoCAD, including: parcel design, surface creation and analysis, and piping and drainage design.
Findings demonstrate that Civil 3D allows users to complete project tasks up to 20x faster than using AutoCAD.
95% overall productivity gain when using Civil 3D versus AutoCAD
Accuracy improvements due to automation of tasks and precision built into tools
Noticeable risk and error reduction with decreased user-entered data
Here are findings of four tasks from the productivity study.
99.5% time savings
82% time savings
86.5% time savings
91.7% time savings
Explore courses and skills that help you become an Autodesk Certified Professional in Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design. Learn at your own pace, track your progress, and determine your path forward.