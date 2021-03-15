Date: April 15 2021, Thursday

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM (SGT)

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM (KST)

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM (AEST)

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM (IST)

Location: Zoom

Join us for this special online event with Dr. William Thomas (Director, The Economist), as he provides some insights into the major economic drivers in 2021 and accelerated global trends due to COVID-19. We will also hear from Lisa Campbell (Chief Marketing Officer, Autodesk), as she shares how Autodesk has played a strategic role in our customers' digital transformation journeys.