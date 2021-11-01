Align innovation with reality

Do you understand the power of generative design, but wish it would give you ideas you could actually manufacture?

Generative design is a form of artificial intelligence that leverages the power of the cloud and machine learning to accelerate the entire deign-to-make process. It gives manufacturers the ability to explore more paths of innovation more rapidly than ever before.

But this approach can be impractical if those ideas don’t align with your shop’s capabilities or your customers’ expectations for cost. Autodesk can help bridge this gap to ensure even the most forward-thinking designs can be manufactured efficiently. Register to see how generative design can help your shop unlock a new phase of innovation while maintaining your standards for quality and cost.

Sign up today with one short form to save your free spot.

Can't attend live? Register anyways and we'll send you the webinar recording.