Rahul Joshi

Autodesk Technical Solution Advisor

Specializes in assisting customers on their digital transformation journey. With over 6 years of experience in engineering, he holds a civil engineering degree and an EMBA from IIM Kozhikode. Rahul has played a key role in notable projects such as the Lusail Football Stadium, K-40 Stadium, and the Amazon Data Centre, showcasing his expertise in BIM and in adopting and automating digital processes.