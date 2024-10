Ning Yang

Autodesk AEC Technical Specialist

Ning Yang has a MSc as Electrical & Electronic Engineering from University of Strathclyde. He has been with Autodesk since 2019. Before Joining Autodesk, Ning Yang has a lot of experience in BIM application and project experience such as Shanghai Disney Resort, Apple Data Center and etc. His passion is to help users get most suitable Autodesk AEC solution under the common data environment and grow their business.