Prabhu Gunasekaran
Autodesk AEC Technical Specialist
Prabhu Gunasekaran is the AEC Technical Sales Specialist, at Autodesk. He works to empower innovators with ‘design & make’ technology, so they can achieve the new possible. He is a Civil & Structural Engineer, with over 8 years in the Engineering Procurement & Construction Industry, working in multiple project execution teams and driving them towards technology adoption and digital transformation.
Thandavan Boobalan
Autodesk AEC Technical Specialist
Thandavan has 10 years of Experience with Autodesk AEC & MFG products. He started as Technical Specialist at Autodesk in 2019. His passion is to help designers in AEC space to move from CAD to BIM with providing High-Level of knowledge in understanding the BIM standards with LOD that benefits the project team to achieve the Multi-disciplinary coordinated BIM Models.
