Thandavan Boobalan

Autodesk AEC Technical Specialist

Thandavan has 10 years of Experience with Autodesk AEC & MFG products. He started as Technical Specialist at Autodesk in 2019. His passion is to help designers in AEC space to move from CAD to BIM with providing High-Level of knowledge in understanding the BIM standards with LOD that benefits the project team to achieve the Multi-disciplinary coordinated BIM Models.