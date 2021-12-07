Smarter collaboration for building design & engineering teams

Over the last year, we've seen cloud collaboration shift from a nice-to-have to a must-have. At Autodesk, we're making AEC collaboration even better with the launch of “BIM Collaborate Pro” – our flagship offering for design teams who need to collaborate anytime, anywhere in Revit. Join our webinar to learn how BIM Collaborate Pro, formerly BIM 360 Design, can help design teams like yours to co-author Revit models in swim lanes, easily understand incoming changes from collaborating teams, and make informed decisions so you can deliver better designs with less rework. We’ll walk through what the offering can do for you, how to set up your teams, and how to leverage the new features we launched in your everyday workflows.

This webinar will cover: