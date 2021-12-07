Submit your contact information to register for the live webinar.
Smarter collaboration for civil infrastructure teams
For those who want full access to powerful, flexible, and connected design creation solutions, we’re now offering Autodesk® BIM Collaborate Pro. This is the evolution of BIM 360 Design now on a unified platform, the Autodesk Construction Cloud. BIM Collaborate Pro enables anytime from anywhere co-authoring with leading Autodesk design tools.
In this webinar, our Technical Specialists guide you through design collaboration workflows with Civil 3D and BIM Collaborate Pro. Join us as we cover:
James Wedding, P.E.
Sr. Autodesk Technical Specialist
An engineer at heart with a pragmatic approach to daily problem solving, James has spent the last working with engineers, architects, planners, and designers to make the transition to BIM workflows while always keeping an eye on the bottom line. James has presented multiple times at Autodesk University and authored the original Mastering Civil 3D books.
Louisa Holland, EIT, LEED AP
Autodesk Technical Specialist
Louisa “Lou” Holland has a BS is Civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin and has been with Autodesk Since 2013. Lou is a contributing author to the Mastering Civil 3D books and a highly-rated Autodesk University speaker. She is passionate about helping users get the most out of their Autodesk products and incorporating BIM 360 Design to simplify collaboration.