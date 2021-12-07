Smarter collaboration for civil infrastructure teams

For those who want full access to powerful, flexible, and connected design creation solutions, we’re now offering Autodesk® BIM Collaborate Pro. This is the evolution of BIM 360 Design now on a unified platform, the Autodesk Construction Cloud. BIM Collaborate Pro enables anytime from anywhere co-authoring with leading Autodesk design tools.

In this webinar, our Technical Specialists guide you through design collaboration workflows with Civil 3D and BIM Collaborate Pro. Join us as we cover: