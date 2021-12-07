AEC COLLECTION ESSENTIALS:

CAD to BIM and Beyond

Image courtesy of lorem ipsum

Register to watch the webinar on-demand

Submit your contact information to register for the live webinar.

Thank you for your interest! LEARN MORE

WATCH NOW

 

Language: English

Discover enhanced architecture workflows with AutoCAD, Revit, FormIt Pro, Autodesk Docs, and more.

Explore the power of connected workflows that can help you and your design teams improve design quality with integrated CAD and BIM data sources.

This webinar will introduce innovative ways you can integrate CAD and BIM processes in Autodesk Docs, our new cloud-based common data environment, for better collaboration and more efficient documentation. Centrally manage your design information across geographically dispersed teams by connecting Autodesk's tools to the cloud.

Join us as we demonstrate improved workflows using the AEC Collection:

  • Expedite your Site Analysis with the integration of Civil 3D, AutoCAD, Infraworks, and Revit.
  • Translate AutoCAD 2D definitions to Revit Components.
  • Accelerate conceptual design with the seamless connection of FormIt, Dynamo & Revit
  • Integrate DWG sources to the Design Collaboration Module using BIM Collaborate Pro

Presenter

Cesar Escalante

Autodesk Technical Marketing Manager,
Architecture