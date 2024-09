Prabhu Gunasekaran

Autodesk AEC Technical Specialist

Prabhu Gunasekaran is the AEC Technical Sales Specialist, at Autodesk. He works to empower innovators with ‘design & make’ technology, so they can achieve the new possible. He is a Civil & Structural Engineer, with over 8 years in the Engineering Procurement & Construction Industry, working in multiple project execution teams and driving them towards technology adoption and digital transformation.