Andrew Manze
Technical Marketing Manager
Andy trained as a structural engineer since the 80’s. He has also worked on a variety of novel structural and civil engineering projects, before holding a combination of technical and business development positions, joining Autodesk 10 years ago.
John Sayre
Technical Marketing Manager for Civil Infrastructure
John has been with Autodesk for 9 years and has 29 years of Civil Engineering experience. Prior to working for Autodesk, he was a Civil Application Engineer, teaching the products inside if the AEC Collection.
Volker Cocco
AutoCAD Technical Enablement Specialist
Volker has been with Autodesk, Inc., Customer Technical Success since 2011 and has been working with AutoCAD software since 1991. His experience troubleshooting and supporting Autodesk products compliments a background in CAD drafting and CAD management.