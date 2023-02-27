Subheadline
Data-driven decisions -- better, faster, defensible.
Overcome the inertia of existing systems and turn data into decisions to optimise operations, decision making, and collaborative workflows
To address global pressures and demands, utilities rely on a wide range of data sources to make important business decisions. And due to a lack of interoperability between applications and the overwhelmingly large quantity of information being collected, most of this data is barely glanced at—or worse, ignored altogether.
Technology plays a key part in generating operational insights. It enables easy access to data and delivers advanced analytics for departmental needs. Here are the ways to become a "data culture" catalyst in your organisation.
Help employees understand the impact that data and its insights can have on their daily work—especially when that work demands rapid decision making
When data is made accessible, utility employees gain access to highly useful tools such as advanced data analytics that use artificial intelligence.
Working with an external consulting company is an efficient way to combine local knowledge with outsourced expertise.
Smart, automated technologies for water services will help organisations acquire masses of data for real-time analytics.
Optimise your operations, decision-making, and data solutions with targeted KPIs and tools built to track performance.
Use digital workspaces to visualize, calculate, and inform colleagues about network performance based on the unique needs across the organisation.
Wellington Water uses operational analytics to get a jump on pump maintenance to reduce costs and improve resilience. As a result, they have seen an estimated 20% savings in electricity costs—plus lower maintenance costs and fewer field tests needed to assess pump condition.
Info360 Insight is specifically tuned for the water industry’s asset lifecycle, empowering water and wastewater utilities to understand operational performance with business intelligence to improve service delivery and to manage operational and project complexity.
Operational analytics, artificial intelligence, and the application of machine-learning algorithms can now be part of every water utility’s digital journey.
