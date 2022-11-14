Redshift article

Building Europe’s First Sustainable Highway

The road to project success is digital

Stay ahead of growing road and highway project demands with building information modeling (BIM). Improve your digital capabilities to reduce design time and rework with better communication and collaborative processes.

Read this article to learn:

  • A new highway is set to ease congestion on the busy beltway in Rotterdam, Netherlands, while also being eco-friendly and energy neutral.
  • Wildlife protection, solar panels, and noninvasive construction methods all add to the project’s sustainable approach.
  • BIM and 3D modeling are proving invaluable to achieving the project’s green objectives.

