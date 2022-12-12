Limited time offer:
As a Civil 3D and Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection customer, we're giving you 25% off* the suggested retail price (SRP) for a new subscription to InfoDrainage Ultimate, the latest Autodesk technology in drainage design automation and auditing tools. If you purchase two or more new subscriptions for Civil3D/AEC Collection we're even giving 50% off the suggested retail price (SRP).
InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution that designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants and approval authorities rely on to:
With an industry shift toward adopting sustainability, designers, planners, engineers, and developers must find new ways to deliver quick, cost-effective, and compliant drainage designs that better support stormwater and wastewater networks.
Support the entire project lifecycle with integration between InfoDrainage and Civil 3D.
Shorten time spent on design with easy drag-and-drop templates set up to meet regulatory compliance.
With a real-life view of the system you are designing, you can see the accurate extent of a pond, how the underdrain connects swales, and the exact lengths of pipes.
Learn how to leverage the power of InfoDrainage and Civil 3D integration to create sustainable, cost-effective and compliant drainage designs. Take a look at our training videos, product details and more:
Discover the power of Civil 3D and Infodrainage in our online trainings and learn how to leverage the power of InfoDrainage and Civil 3D integration to create sustainable, cost-effective and compliant drainage designs.
InfoDrainage creates environmental solutions for drainage design—both traditional and sustainable (SuDS, LID, WSUD)—making design and approval faster and easier. Visit our product page for more information
Download a free trial of Infodrainage and discover first hand how to make drainage design and approval faster and easier.
Urban spaces need resilient drainage systems that can withstand the demands of rapid development and heavy rainfalls.
