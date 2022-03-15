Autodesk Exec Connect

Unveiling the New Possible

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor.

Agenda

Optional third link

Image courtesy of lorem ipsum

April 12, 2022, 4.00 PM – 9.00 PM | JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai

Register today, to save your seat at this invite only event.

Submit your contact information to register for the event.

Thank you for registering for Autodesk Executive Connect Event. We look forward to seeing you on April 12, 2022, 4 PM at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahara

Join us at Autodesk's Executive Event as we unveil the New Possible. 

Get actionable insights on how to run your business more sustainably

We at Autodesk believe that the most successful companies will be those that align business success with positive impact in the world. We recently partnered with 

Frost & Sullivan , a global growth pipeline company, to release a whitepaper report that explores how organisations within Asia Pacific are approaching sustainability today and to demonstrate best practice amongst the leading players.  Join us as we share our findings for APAC and particularly for India.

 

Grow your business through data based decisions

Learn how investing in building a Common Data Environment, a single source of truth, can help you derive true value from your data.

Ideate with Like-Minded Leaders

Engage with select leaders across industries to brainstorm and ideate on challenges of tomorrow. Swap insights. Innovate together.

 

Cap the evening with some entertainment

Create fun cocktails and watch lively juggling tricks with famous flair bartender Ami Shroff. Followed by a comedy routine from stand-up Comedian Daniel Fernandes who is known for his dark, witty and surreal style of comedy.

Participate in this exclusive experience with executives and leaders from AEC and Manufacturing and help shape the dialogue for cross-industry collaboration.

Click here for Agenda

 

Speakers

Praveen Anant

Chief Sustainability Officer

Adani Group

Anirban Ghosh

Chief Sustainability Officer

Mahindra Group

Nikhil Bagalkotkar

Head of AEC Technical Sales - APAC

Autodesk

Rudranil Roysharma

Director - Energy & Environment (MEASA)

Frost & Sullivan

K V Veerapandian

Head of Design & Manufacturing Technical Sales - India

Autodesk

Priya Balijepalli

Sustainability Success Manager – APAC

Autodesk

Entertainment for the evening!

  • Daniel Fernandes

    Enjoy a mix of observational, fun and dark humor with a dash of social commentary from one of India’s leading stand-up comedians.

  • Ami Shroff

    Learn Mixology and witness juggling tricks from India's 1st female Flair Bartender.