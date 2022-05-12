Autodesk Impact Matters is a thought leadership series dedicated to in-depth discussions on what it takes to create a thriving and sustainable future in our rapidly changing world.

Hosted by Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Autodesk who is an experienced TEDx speaker and passionate about driving transformation through technology, the series engages senior business leaders across the globe and Asia to explore big questions around leadership, future of work, sustainability and other topics that empower viewers to reimagine and create the next possible.