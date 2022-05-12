Subheadline

A video podcast series for leaders in APAC and the world

Welcome to Impact Matters

Customer name

Reimagine possible with Haresh Khoobchandani

Autodesk Impact Matters is a thought leadership series dedicated to in-depth discussions on what it takes to create a thriving and sustainable future in our rapidly changing world.

Hosted by Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Autodesk who is an experienced TEDx speaker and passionate about driving transformation through technology, the series engages senior business leaders across the globe and Asia to explore big questions around leadership, future of work, sustainability and other topics that empower viewers to reimagine and create the next possible.

Our guest speakers

Joachim Jake Layes

Founder & Managing Director, JLayes Consulting

Jake is a management consultant, executive advisor to business leaders, mentor to startups, and angel investor with a passion for sustainability. He is consulting CEOs to make sustainability a strategic driver for the innovation of new markets.

Stephanie Nash

Co-founder and CPO, Thrive HR Exchange

Stephanie was formerly the Chief People Officer (CPO) at Circles.Life and Head of Global Ventures at ChapmanV. She co-founded Thrive HR Exchange and has 25+ years of global experience in HR, building high-performing teams and creating business value.

Jana Marlé-Zizková

CEO & Co-Founder, Meiro and She Loves Data

In 2015, Jana started Meiro, where she is the CEO, and co-founded the non-profit movement, 'She Loves Data'. Since 2016, 14,000+ women have attended Meiro's free data & tech events and certification programs. She Loves Data received the 2019 “Diversity Initiative Award in Asia”.

Lorena Paglia

Customer Experience & Sustainability Lead, Microsoft APAC (at time of filming)

Before leading Sustainability at Microsoft APAC, Lorena created an award-winning Environmental Social Governance methodology while running her own consultancy. She is also Chairperson of BritCham's Sustainability Committee and AICD's International Advisory Board.

Follow Impact Matters on other platforms

Impact Matters is also available on YouTube and as an audio-only podcast on popular streaming platforms. Visit our respective channels to listen to episodes on-the-go or at home.

  Spotify

  Apple Podcast

  Google Podcasts

  YouTube

1. ESG strategies for a better future

 

In this first episode of Impact Matters, we are joined by Joachim Jake Layes, sustainability expert and Founder & Managing Director of JLayes Consulting. We explore how businesses can drive positive environmental impact while improving performance, the greatest barriers to adopting ESG practices, and how technology can catalyse impact.

 

2. Building a thriving workforce with reverse mentoring

Stephanie Nash, co-founder of Thrive HR Exchange and former Chief People Office at Circles.Life, joins us for the second episode of Impact Matters. We explore how companies can formalise knowledge exchange at the workplace, the feasibility of reverse mentoring in Asia, as well as strategies to successfully lead a multi-generational workforce through digital transformation and constant change.

3. Overcoming gender tokenism in the workplace

In the third  episode of Impact Matters, we are joined by Jana Marlé-Zizková, CEO and Co-Founder of Meiro and She Loves Data. We explore the impact of tokenism on gender equality in leadership, biases that women continue to face at the workplace, as well as how companies can tap data and insights to level the playing field for all.

4. Taking the circular route to business resilience

 

Lorena Paglia, Customer Experience & Sustainability Lead at Microsoft APAC (at time of filming), joins us for our fourth episode of Impact Matters. We explore how businesses can anticipate and prepare for change, how a circular economy contributes to business resilience, and how technologies can help us get there.

