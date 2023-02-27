Learn how Autodesk empowers customers with new possibility, more power and flexibility. Take one step further with Maurice Patel, Vice President of M&E Strategy of Autodesk and Frederic Servant, our EMS Director of Engineering to the future of the industry.

This is an also excellent chance to hear from Axis Studios, a multi-award-winning animation and VFX studio based in London. Discover their story including entire process and useful tips for successful project management.

We will reserve time for questions! If you have any questions to our speakers, please leave them in the registration form so we can answer them in the webinar!