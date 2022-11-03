Redshift article

Take on more complex projects and the competition with a digital project delivery strategy

What is digital project delivery?

Digital project delivery is a way of working where projects are conceived, planned, designed, built, and operated in an interactive digital space for all stakeholders to access. The approach relies on the use of a common data environment (CDE) to support multidiscipline collaboration and design management.

Read this article to learn:

  • What Is Digital Project Delivery?
  • Why Does Digital Project Delivery Matter Now More Than Ever?
  • What Are the Benefits of Digital Project Delivery Today and in the Future?
  • Digital Project Delivery in Action, Across the Globe
  • The Promise of an Integrated Future with Digital Project Delivery

Digital project delivery is a way of working where projects are conceived, planned, designed, built, and operated in an interactive digital space for all stakeholders to access. The approach relies on the use of a common data environment (CDE) to support multidiscipline collaboration and design management.

Digital project delivery is a way of working where projects are conceived, planned, designed, built, and operated in an interactive digital space for all stakeholders to access. The approach relies on the use of a common data environment (CDE) to support multidiscipline collaboration and design management.

