BIM Collaborate Pro

Be greater than the sum of your parts.

Take on more complex projects and the competition with a digital project delivery strategy.

What is digital project delivery?

Digital project delivery is a way of working where projects are conceived, planned, designed, built, and operated in an interactive digital space for all stakeholders to access. The approach relies on the use of a common data environment (CDE) to support multidiscipline collaboration and design management.

See how Designer Group saved in one trial with digitized workflows

International construction firm Designer Group used BIM Collaborate Pro to enable anytime, anywhere access to the latest centralized model data. The result?

  • Drawings and site installations were completed in less time, making the firm more competitive
  • Financial savings
  • Fewer hours spent on repetitive tasks
  • Model sync times reduced from half an hour to five minutes
Unlock the new possible with digital project delivery

  • Standardize data exchange

    Establish a single source of truth to help drive standardization and consistency across teams. Reduce time wasted searching for lost data and managing file formats.

  • Streamline collaboration

    Enable real-time co-authoring and collaboration between teams for faster, higher-quality design.

  • Grow your project win rate

    Win bigger with a team that is digitally equipped to meet evolving industry standards and outperform the competition.

  • Gain capacity with a hybrid workforce

    Enable real-time design collaboration for the new location-agnostic, expertise-focused workforce with a common data environment.

Connect and conquer.

From design to construction, to operations and maintenance—BIM Collaborate Pro is your single source of truth for the entire project lifecycle.

Enable flexible multidiscipline coordination and collaboration for all project stakeholders—wherever they’re working. Enjoy data transparency and locate model issues fast with clash detection. Do it all within one platform.

Global leaders are embracing BIM Collaborate Pro

  • Streamlined design and build process for SKS Group

    Read how SKS Group is using BIM 360 to consolidate Revit models for improved project coordination and productivity.

  • POLO Architects reduces errors by 50%

    In Edegem, a town near Antwerp, Belgium, an ambitious redevelopment project is underway – and with BIM Collaborate Pro, it's happening with less rework and faster reviews.

  • ‘Steeling’ the show with AEC Collection

    A partnership borne of compatibility; Steel Group’s digital toolkit now enables them to run their operations like a well-oiled machine.

  • A connected solution for Ellis Air Conditioning

    Ever-changing project demands called for a specialized software solution to implement connected workflows and enhance data management.

Set your designs free. Connect with us.

Fill in the form below to speak with your account representative and to request a project delivery strategy consultation.

Thank you for your interest. We will be in touch shortly.

