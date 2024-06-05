Create animated stories that get the town talking

Image courtesy of Chris Cragg

How a mid-sized animation studio built an OpenUSD pipeline

Explore how Qvisten Animation built an OpenUSD asset pipeline with Autodesk Design & Make software to conquer workflow complexities, foster seamless collaboration, and spark a new era of growth for the studio. Fill out the form to get access to the full presentation by email after the Annecy Festival!

Still image from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The making of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Mikros Animation shares how they push the boundaries of storytelling and seamlessly balance technology and art to create Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

 

Image courtesy of Mikros Animation

Still image from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Character animation in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Framestore shares how to create believable character animations and gives an exclusive look into producing visually stunning creature and character animations for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3  with Autodesk Maya.

 

Image courtesy of Framestore

Young dragon standing on a rock in the cloudy sky

How to use 3D animation tools to make a dragon fly

Learn how to animate a creature, like a loveable dragon, with limitless creativity using Autodesk Maya's artist-friendly animation tools such as Motion Trails and the Graph Editor.

 

Image courtesy of Gabriel Richaud

