How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Explore 3D animation tools used by major film & TV studios worldwide to bring unforgettable stories to life. Sign up to unlock exclusive animation content that spark your artistic ideas.
Image courtesy of Chris Cragg
Explore how Qvisten Animation built an OpenUSD asset pipeline with Autodesk Design & Make software to conquer workflow complexities, foster seamless collaboration, and spark a new era of growth for the studio. Fill out the form to get access to the full presentation by email after the Annecy Festival!
Get inspired to create your next big animated project - whether you’re just starting out or already a seasoned pro.
Mikros Animation shares how they push the boundaries of storytelling and seamlessly balance technology and art to create Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.
Image courtesy of Mikros Animation
Framestore shares how to create believable character animations and gives an exclusive look into producing visually stunning creature and character animations for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Autodesk Maya.
Image courtesy of Framestore
Learn how to animate a creature, like a loveable dragon, with limitless creativity using Autodesk Maya's artist-friendly animation tools such as Motion Trails and the Graph Editor.
Image courtesy of Gabriel Richaud
When equipped with the right tools, you can focus on creating brilliant animated content for the big screen - from the hair and fur on characters to intricate details on environments. Whether you're going after a hyper-realistic or highly stylized look, our feature-rich 3D animation tools can help you deliver high-quality work that keeps clients coming back.
Image courtesy of Andrea Buitrago
Keeping up with soaring appetite for content requires a high-performing and reliable 3D animation pipeline. Powerful 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software help you manage complex characters and scenes with ease; while professional production management tools remove bottlenecks and improve communication flow between teams.
Image courtesy of Joel Zakrisson
In a fast-evolving creative landscape, staying ahead is not just an advantage; it's a necessity. Embracing industry trends like AI and machine learning as well as cutting-edge technology like OpenUSD and cloud-based workflows can help automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and reduce creative downtime.
Image courtesy of Jaida Ho and Niyazi Selimoglu