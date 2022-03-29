“This is such a large city, we needed to break it up into manageable areas, so instead of focusing on individual assets, we thought we would focus on these management areas,” Barlow continued. “With [the] information for how we could improve our assets, we basically established a schedule. We knew we had to be really deliberate [in] where we were inspecting.”

Now that they had a firm breakdown for next steps and an intentional strategy for rehabilitation, they needed to put their strategy into action. “We needed to update our risk algorithm [to get a better understanding of risk within the system],” said Barlow. “We had another tool that wasn’t working for us, it was essentially broken, and we didn’t have resources to fix that tool, so we decided to adopt [the latest asset management software] to define risk within our system. We [used it] to work through a process where we defined our Likelihood of Failure (LoF) and our Consequence of Failure (CoF) and then...we were able to develop a risk matrix and define rehab windows for our assets.”

The risk matrix feature provides a clear visual for a utility to prioritize pipe repair and replacement. Using it, the team can easily see with green, yellow, orange, and red boxes which pipes need more immediate attention and which are lower priority. This helps the team develop a plan for when these assets should be addressed, whether it’s in three to five years or can wait for 10 to 20 years. It was SPU’s goal to focus on the pipes that fell within that five-year rehab window. Thus, creating a more proactive plan rather than only a reactive response to the pipes that were in the orange and red zones (high priority assets).

By viewing this clear visual with vibrant colors provided by the program, it was easier for the SPU team to identify where they needed to deploy work crews for efficiency and when the work needed to be done through simplified organizing, planning, and reporting.