SPU had a strong goal in mind: to be more proactive in their risk assessment strategy than reactive. They wanted to develop and secure funding for a long-term rehabilitation plan for their aging sewer system using innovative asset management software. As they had a lot of older sewer pipes, they wanted to look at their network holistically, and increase sewer pipe rehab efforts.
"We have a relatively old sewer system, the median age of our pipes is just over 80 years old,” detailed Julie Crittenden, Program Manager and Strategic Advisor for SPU. “We have, in the past, been more reactive than proactive, especially around the rehabilitation of our pipes.” This becomes more of a challenge as a sewer system ages. Utilities can, perhaps, be a little more relaxed about how frequently they inspect, but an aging sewer system requires more attention.
Their system perspective was lacking in that they were looking at the system asset-by-asset and not as a whole. To change that, they wanted to make decisions based on assets individually and the system as a whole. “With increasing traffic in our city, working asset-by-asset and having our crews and contractors travel around the city a lot to do work and not grouping that work geographically was really inefficient,” specified Crittenden.