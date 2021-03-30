

Date : Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time : 3:00pm BST / 4:00pm CET / 10am EDT / 7am PDT (duration = 1 hour)





Airports, it is time for you to own your data and take control of your airport infrastructure projects all in one common data platform.



Join me, Lewis Watts, and my colleagues from Autodesk, as we discuss how airports like yours see data connectedness and our AEC technology as an enabler for business resiliency and growth.





Register for the webinar below to discover: