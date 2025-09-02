Autodesk AI

AI in Architecture and Engineering

AI-powered workflows for end-to-end solutions.

The value of AI in Architecture & Engineering

Autodesk AI is built for designers and engineers who want to move faster—without compromising their vision. Our tools are designed to accelerate project timelines while keeping you in full control: editable, directable, and always aligned with your creative intent. Whether you're planning, concepting, or analyzing, Autodesk AI supports your process at every stage of the AECO lifecycle. And because trust matters, we’re transparent about how our AI is trained and how your data is used—so you can deliver with confidence.

Key Customer Outcomes

Automate Workflows

Speed up repetitive but necessary tasks so you can spend more time on creative decisions.

Augment designs in real time

Make informed decisions throughout the design process with AI-powered analyses and simulations that help drive towards desired project outcomes. 

Analyzing in the early stage

Intuitive, real-time analysis helps prioritize what matters most, enabling the creation of smart solutions for better outcomes.

Why Autodesk AI

Because we believe AI should serve you—not the other way around. Autodesk AI is built on three core principles: creative control, workflow integration, and trusted transparency. Our tools are designed to fit into your workflows, adapt to your processes, and respect your data. That’s why architecture and engineering firms around the world trust Autodesk to help them bring their boldest ideas to life.

Autodesk AI tools in Architecture & Engineering

Real-time analysis in Forma

Autodesk Forma

Real-time analysis

Perform predictive analysis for wind and noise in real time, so you can make smart design decisions that improve outcomes.

 

Embodied Carbon Analysis in Forma

Autodesk Forma

Embodied Carbon Analysis

This feature provides near-instant results, detailing lifecycle embodied carbon data with accessible visualizations and insights.

 

Site Automation in Forma

Autodesk Forma

Site Automation

This feature significantly accelerates the process of site and building layout design, helping users explore and evaluate a larger range of options.

 

Machine learning deluge tool in Autodesk Infodrainage

Autodesk InfoDrainage

Machine learning deluge tool

Predict flood maps quickly and accurately when applying water on the site surface, while also highlighting the best spots for storage structures and stormwater controls like ponds and swales.

 

Autodesk Assistant in AutoCAD

Autodesk AutoCAD

Autodesk Assistant

Use conversational AI to conveniently access helpful AI-generated support and solutions related to AutoCAD.

 

Markup Import & Assist in AutoCAD

Autodesk AutoCAD

Markup Import & Assist

Markup Import & Assist allows users to bring markups directly into the AutoCAD environment and guides users in automatically incorporating those markups into the design.

 

Macro Advisor in AutoCAD

Autodesk AutoCAD

My Insights: Macro Advisor

Provides curated tips and valuable information—at the right time and in the right context—to increase productivity. 

 

Generative design in Revit

Autodesk Revit

Generative Design

Quickly generate design alternatives based on your goals, constraints, and inputs to give you higher performing options for data-driven decision making.

AI Transparency Card for Markup Import & Assist in AutoCAD

Responsible AI that elevates creativity

AI should empower designers, architects, and engineers to do the work they are most passionate about. That's why our AI is designed to work - speeding up workflows to increase project capacity, offering predictive insights through project data analysis, and enhancing creative exploration by automating tedious tasks. Our AI tools are transparent, and shaped by the professionals who use them.

We’re building AI you can trust, because the future of the built environment depends on it.

2025 State of Design & Make report

What do Architecture & Engineering leaders really think about AI?

Our global 2025 State of Design & Make research reflects a drop in overall sentiment, signifying that AI is following the classic tech hype cycle, as leaders face the reality of implementation, an ongoing technical skills shortage, and the limitations of the current technology. Despite these challenges, the majority of leaders say they will increase their investment in AI technology in the coming years.

Featured Products

Forma

Cloud software that offers powerful, easy-to-use, AI-powered tools for pre-design and schematic design. Making the right decisions in the planning phase has never been easier.

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the common applications of AI in Architecture and Engineering?

Today architecture and engineering professionals can automate their processes, unlock efficiencies, and fuel creativity and innovation with AI-powered capabilities in Autodesk’s AECO product solutions. Whether it’s real-time environmental analyses in Forma, generative modeling for drainage systems in Civil 3D, faster iterations in AutoCAD or smarter Scan to BIM workflows with Recap Pro, Autodesk AI empowers our customers to not just work better and more efficiently, but to deliver projects with sustainable outcomes.

What Autodesk AI capabilities are currently available in AutoCAD?

Autodesk AI helps AutoCAD users accelerate previously tedious and repetitive tasks, unlocking more time for creation and exploration. Features like My Insights: Macro Advisor, Markup Import and Markup Assist, Smart Blocks and more are all available with AutoCAD. Learn more here.

What Autodesk AI capabilities are currently available in Forma?

Forma includes a growing list of AI-powered features including rapid noise and wind analysis, site optioneering, and embodied carbon. Learn more here.