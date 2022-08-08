The architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry has a huge impact on carbon emissions, and accounts for about 50% of the total use of raw materials and 36% of the global final energy use. In light of this, few industries are feeling as much pressure to reduce carbon emissions and adopt more sustainable practices as AEC is.

The big question is not really why, but how the industry can adopt more sustainable practices. And what implications would this shift have on business growth, competitiveness, and profitability—as well as the planet?

This e-book identifies the drivers, gaps, and opportunities as AEC strives to attain more sustainable outcomes, with the ultimate goal of creating a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable built environment in the future.

It addresses a key issue: how sustainability can be an opportunity, and how architects, engineers, and the construction sector can find a win-win solution for business and the planet.

You will learn:

How to benchmark your current sustainability strategy

Ways to reduce operational carbon

How to support the transition from a linear to a circular economy

How a digital approach can help reduce waste in construction

Case studies of sustainability pioneers from China, Scotland, the US, and more

Simply fill out the form to download your copy of the free e-book today.