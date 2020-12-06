We are here to help We are here to help

TECHNOLOGY FOR TODAY’S AEC INDUSTRY

Your mission: To build back healthy, resilient places post-COVID-19

COVID-19 has introduced a new level of uncertainty to architecture, engineering, and construction. The way we work has changed.

Watch video (2 min.)
Cover of Reimagining AEC report with 3 detail pages

Lead your firm today and into the future

Download the Reimagining AEC report, with findings from more than 50 architecture, engineering, and construction thought leaders on the top trends impacting the industry post-COVID.

Download report

Returning to the workplace during COVID-19

From physical distancing and people movement to safer air quality, Autodesk helps you solve for the design challenges of COVID-19.

  • Plan spaces for new health guidelines

    Whether you’re designing for safe desk layouts, aisle spacing, or other needs, Dynamo and Generative Design in Autodesk® Revit® bring informed decision making to design exploration.


    Watch video (2:36 min.)

  • Get people moving with confidence

    Health recommendations are changing the way people move. Mobility Simulation in Autodesk® InfraWorks® models people movement, bringing data-driven insight to physical-distancing needs and efficiency of travel.


    Watch video (1:52 min.)

  • Design for safer air quality

    Indoor air quality and ventilation matter for the safety of employees and customers. With Autodesk CFD, identify areas of risk and explore mitigation strategies.


    Watch video (1:37 min.)

Person working on a desktop computer

Keep your teams working anywhere

Working remotely can be a challenge—especially if it is unexpected. Explore these tips for using BIM Collaborate Pro to work in Revit and Civil 3D projects when you’re not in the office.

Learn more
Three people at work on a construction site

Make your jobsites and teams resilient

Construction has undergone rapid transformation in the past decade, and COVID-19 is accelerating change like never before—from new requirements for physical distancing and impacts to supply chains to the sudden need for remote work. Understand how you can innovate quickly to maintain jobsite safety and keep your projects on track.

Learn more

Explore today’s insights for a more resilient and flexible future

  • Several masked people in a physically distanced office environment. Illustration

    How COVID-19 will change office building design

    Earlier pandemics had a huge effect on how cities were designed. The COVID-19 pandemic promises to do the same for offices.


    Read article

  • Office entrance with receptionist’s desk and conference table

    What will architecture design look like after COVID-19?

    Across public-facing sectors—schools, offices, and retail—resilience and flexibility will be key.


    Read article

    Image courtesy of Joe Luther

  • Construction workers use a tablet and a drone next to a hand sanitizer dispenser. Illustration.

    Construction’s lessons for coronavirus business recovery

    What does it take to thrive in a post-pandemic construction industry? Business restarts offer lessons about investing in the right tools and mindsets to build a strong path to recovery.


    Read article

    Image courtesy of Micke Tong

Find opportunities for upskilling and networking

Upskilling, retooling, training

Build your skillset with virtual learning resources, including webinars, courses, and certification preparation.

AEC community resources | Autodesk

Access job listings, free technical training, user groups, and a services marketplace to stay competitive in this changing global environment.

Learn more

Follow on: