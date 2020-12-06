Download the Reimagining AEC report, with findings from more than 50 architecture, engineering, and construction thought leaders on the top trends impacting the industry post-COVID.
From physical distancing and people movement to safer air quality, Autodesk helps you solve for the design challenges of COVID-19.
Whether you’re designing for safe desk layouts, aisle spacing, or other needs, Dynamo and Generative Design in Autodesk® Revit® bring informed decision making to design exploration.
Health recommendations are changing the way people move. Mobility Simulation in Autodesk® InfraWorks® models people movement, bringing data-driven insight to physical-distancing needs and efficiency of travel.
Indoor air quality and ventilation matter for the safety of employees and customers. With Autodesk CFD, identify areas of risk and explore mitigation strategies.
Working remotely can be a challenge—especially if it is unexpected. Explore these tips for using BIM Collaborate Pro to work in Revit and Civil 3D projects when you’re not in the office.
Construction has undergone rapid transformation in the past decade, and COVID-19 is accelerating change like never before—from new requirements for physical distancing and impacts to supply chains to the sudden need for remote work. Understand how you can innovate quickly to maintain jobsite safety and keep your projects on track.
Earlier pandemics had a huge effect on how cities were designed. The COVID-19 pandemic promises to do the same for offices.
Across public-facing sectors—schools, offices, and retail—resilience and flexibility will be key.
What does it take to thrive in a post-pandemic construction industry? Business restarts offer lessons about investing in the right tools and mindsets to build a strong path to recovery.
