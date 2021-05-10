What’s new in the AEC Collection

New workflows for more efficient and collaborative ways to work

Work faster and smarter with a new cloud-based common data environment, automated workflows, and tighter integrations between the products needed to deliver your best work.

Watch the video (3:08 min.)

Collaborate in the cloud with Autodesk Docs (1:48 min.)

Work better together in the cloud

The collection now includes Autodesk Docs, a common data environment which helps you:

  • Reduce errors and rework
  • Streamline review and approval workflows
  • Improve team alignment and scheduling

What’s new in Revit 2022 (1:00 min)

Revit 2022 is about you

Collaborate more effectively and produce higher quality deliverables with new features including:

  • Improvements to core documentation features and workflows
  • Support for IFC4 and roundtrip workflows
  • Enhancements to Generative Design exclusively in the AEC Collection

How Grading Optimization enhances design workflows. (0:58 min.)

Grading Optimization for Civil 3D

Take terrain grading to the next level:

  • Conduct grading design studies based on project constraints
  • Consider multiple grading options and monitor violations in real-time
  • Deliver a balanced grading plan that meets client demands

AEC workflows by discipline

Get the integrated workflows you need to design and build with confidence and deliver outstanding project outcomes.

  • Create more imaginatively and confidently with architectural design tools in the AEC Collection

    Architectural Design

    Create high-quality designs from concept to construction documentation with integrated modeling, analysis & visualization tools.

    Explore architecture workflows

  • An integrated set of tools for structural, mechanical, and electrical engineers.

    MEP and Structural Engineering

    Tackle detailing, analysis, and fabrication challenges with an integrated set of tools specifically for building engineers.

    Explore MEP and structural workflows

  • Civil Infrastructure Design

    Connect multidiscipline transportation projects, boost site design, and deliver more sustainable water infrastructure.

    Explore infrastructure workflows

  • Construction

    Improve constructability with integrated tools for construction modeling, documentation, project review and model coordination.

    Explore construction workflows

Improve design efficiency and outcomes

