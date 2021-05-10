Accelerate and coordinate building engineering with the AEC Collection.

Seamlessly analyze, design, and detail with integrated tools and workflows so you can engineer the best solutions.

Work better together in the cloud

The collection now includes Autodesk Docs, a common data environment which helps you:

  • Reduce errors and rework
  • Save time with streamlined review and approval workflows between your BIM, CAD and engineering teams
  • Improve project team understanding, alignment and management

Revit 2022 is about you

Work more effectively with improvements to core documentation workflows, and other new features including:

 

  • Place and manipulate rebar elements faster and with greater precision
  • Improve early-stage design with enhanced Mechanical Systems Analysis
  • Collaborate better with IFC4 export and Inventor linking

Your most productive CAD-based design and documentation

AutoCAD 2022 and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps give you a connected design experience that empowers you to:

  • Collaborate with time-saving automations
  • Connect seamlessly between platforms and storage providers like Autodesk Docs
  • Work from home, the office or anywhere

Deliver better designs with integrated workflows

Explore additional enhancements to the AEC Collection to help you make better design decisions, work more efficiently, and reduce cost.

Better coordinate your projects across disciplines

With Navisworks Manage 2022, conduct clash detection, simulation/analysis, and coordination with enhanced performance.

Steel design, detailing, and fabrication

Speed design to fabrication and reduce errors. Advance Steel 2022 delivers better modeling and documentation workflows and enables cloud collaboration with Autodesk Docs.

Structural analysis

With Dynamo integrated in Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2022, structural engineers can iterate through design options faster and more fluidly, boosting productivity.

MEP detailing and documentation

Create high LOD models of piping, plumbing, or ductwork systems for AutoCAD-based workflows and shop drawings using Fabrication CADmep 2022.

