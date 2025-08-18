Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2025

& Construction
Image courtesy of Massimo Righi
Acclaimed writer, director, and producer David S. Goyer reflected on how technology has shaped his storytelling over the years and how AI might influence the next generation of creative voices. Goyer was joined by actor Tye Sheridan and filmmaker Nikola Todorovic, co-founders of Wonder Dynamics (now a part of Autodesk) and the team behind Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio), an innovative cloud-based platform that accelerates VFX pipelines with cutting-edge AI. Moderated by award-winning journalist and author Carolyn Giardina, the panel explored how AI is reshaping the creative process, expanding access, and redefining the future of storytelling.
Featuring special guests from Cinesite, Rising Sun Pictures, and Wētā FX, dive into the latest AI advances that augment creativity at studios, how open and connected workflows are the industry’s path forward, and the making of this year’s biggest blockbusters. Full 2025 session recordings coming soon!
Featuring data and insights from the 2025 Autodesk State of Design & Make survey, the Spotlight on AI in Media & Entertainment report examines the transformative impact of artificial intelligence across the industry. It features perspectives from industry leaders on digital transformation and the expanding role of AI throughout the media and entertainment landscape.
Automate time-consuming tasks and take control of your character animation workflow with Maya’s AI toolset, powered by Autodesk AI. With its blend of motion capture, machine learning, and keyframing, MotionMaker generates motion in seconds, while the Machine Learning (ML) Deformer approximates complex character deformation in a way that is fast and interactive. Check out our playlist to learn more.
Image courtesy of Arjun Anand
Boxel Studio
See how Boxel Studio used AI markerless motion capture in Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) to create Doomsday’s intense action sequences for the CW’s Superman & Lois.
Image courtesy of Boxel Studio
Fortiche Production
Crowd Supervisor Michael Etienne reveals how his team at Fortiche Production harnessed the power of Golaem for Maya to craft crowds in Season 2 of Arcane, the acclaimed Netflix series made in collaboration with Riot Games.
Image courtesy of Netflix, Riot Games and Fortiche Production
SCRAP METAL
Art Director Darko Mitev teamed up with Richard Keane of Out Left Productions for the animated short film SCRAP METAL, leveraging Maya and other tools in the Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection to craft the futuristic Oris City.
Image courtesy of Out Left Productions
Flow Studio is your new creative partner: a cloud-based 3D toolset that transforms real-world footage into stunning, editable CG scenes, powered by Autodesk AI. No suits, no sensors, no massive team required. Just your story brought to life with AI that's fast, accessible, and fully in your control.
Whether you’re a freelancer, hobbyist, or recent graduate, you can create like a pro for an affordable price with Autodesk Maya Indie and Autodesk 3ds Max Indie.
