Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2025

Acclaimed writer, director, and producer David S. Goyer reflected on how technology has shaped his storytelling over the years and how AI might influence the next generation of creative voices. Goyer was joined by actor Tye Sheridan and filmmaker Nikola Todorovic, co-founders of Wonder Dynamics (now a part of Autodesk) and the team behind Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio), an innovative cloud-based platform that accelerates VFX pipelines with cutting-edge AI. Moderated by award-winning journalist and author Carolyn Giardina, the panel explored how AI is reshaping the creative process, expanding access, and redefining the future of storytelling.