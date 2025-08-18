Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2025

From advances in AI to new ways of collaborating
across teams, explore the latest innovations
charting the course for how entertainment
is crafted today.

Image courtesy of Massimo Righi

AI mocap in Flow Studio

Keynote | Exploring AI in the future of storytelling with David S. Goyer

Acclaimed writer, director, and producer David S. Goyer reflected on how technology has shaped his storytelling over the years and how AI might influence the next generation of creative voices. Goyer was joined by actor Tye Sheridan and filmmaker Nikola Todorovic, co-founders of Wonder Dynamics (now a part of Autodesk) and the team behind Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio), an innovative cloud-based platform that accelerates VFX pipelines with cutting-edge AI. Moderated by award-winning journalist and author Carolyn Giardina, the panel explored how AI is reshaping the creative process, expanding access, and redefining the future of storytelling.

Alien girl
Image courtesy of André Gustavo Antunes

Missed last year? Watch Vision Series 2024

Featuring special guests from CinesiteRising Sun Pictures, and Wētā FX, dive into the latest AI advances that augment creativity at studios, how open and connected workflows are the industry’s path forward, and the making of this year’s biggest blockbusters. Full 2025 session recordings coming soon!

Create without limits: AI in Media and Entertaiment
AI mocap rig in Flow Studio

State of Design & Make: Spotlight on AI in M&E

Featuring data and insights from the 2025 Autodesk State of Design & Make survey, the Spotlight on AI in Media & Entertainment report examines the transformative impact of artificial intelligence across the industry. It features perspectives from industry leaders on digital transformation and the expanding role of AI throughout the media and entertainment landscape.

3D rendering of an animated bike shop

Accelerating animation with AI in Maya

Automate time-consuming tasks and take control of your character animation workflow with Maya’s AI toolset, powered by Autodesk AI. With its blend of motion capture, machine learning, and keyframing, MotionMaker generates motion in seconds, while the Machine Learning (ML) Deformer approximates complex character deformation in a way that is fast and interactive. Check out our playlist to learn more.

Image courtesy of Arjun Anand

Autodesk M&E tools in action

Still from Superman & Lois

Boxel Studio

Accelerating VFX with AI motion capture

See how Boxel Studio used AI markerless motion capture in Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) to create Doomsday’s intense action sequences for the CW’s Superman & Lois.

 

Image courtesy of Boxel Studio

A still from Season 2, Episode 6, of Netflix’s Arcane

Fortiche Production

Crafting crowds with Golaem for Maya

Crowd Supervisor Michael Etienne reveals how his team at Fortiche Production harnessed the power of Golaem for Maya to craft crowds in Season 2 of Arcane, the acclaimed Netflix series made in collaboration with Riot Games.

 

Image courtesy of Netflix, Riot Games and Fortiche Production

Still of a character in SCRAP METAL

SCRAP METAL

Creating a stunning futuristic world

Art Director Darko Mitev teamed up with Richard Keane of Out Left Productions for the animated short film SCRAP METAL, leveraging Maya and other tools in the Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection to craft the futuristic Oris City.

 

Image courtesy of Out Left Productions

Screen shot of Flow Studio UI

Meet Flow Studio

Flow Studio is your new creative partner: a cloud-based 3D toolset that transforms real-world footage into stunning, editable CG scenes, powered by Autodesk AI. No suits, no sensors, no massive team required. Just your story brought to life with AI that's fast, accessible, and fully in your control.

Autodesk solutions for visual effects, animation, and games

Still from Wicked

Content creation

Maya

  • Access award-winning 3D animation and modeling tools
  • Create realistic simulations and effects with Bifrost for Maya

 

Image courtesy of Framestore

3D rendering of a futuristic environment

Content creation

3ds Max

  • Build high-quality 3D worlds and designs with a complete modeling toolset, including procedural and non-destructive workflows

 

Image courtesy of Steffen Hampel

Screen capture from Baldur's Gate 3

All-in-one solution

M&E Collection

  • Expand rendering capabilities with 5 Arnold subscriptions
  • Run complex simulations on up to 15 machines with Bifrost
  • Easily generate and direct crowds with Golaem
  • Transform live-action footage into pipeline-ready CG scenes with Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio)

 

Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios. ©2024 Larian Studios. ©2024 Wizards of the Coast.

Computer monitor displaying Flow Production Tracking software

Production management & review

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)

  • Manage and review every step of your production in the cloud
  • Optimize resources with AI-powered project planning and scheduling capabilities

 

Animated turtle character swimming among large tentacles
Image courtesy of Diego Esteves

For the small yet mighty

Whether you’re a freelancer, hobbyist, or recent graduate, you can create like a pro for an affordable price with Autodesk Maya Indie and Autodesk 3ds Max Indie.

