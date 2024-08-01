Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2024

How to buy
From advances in AI to new ways of collaborating across teams, explore the technology shaping how entertainment is made today.
Image courtesy of Shangyu Wang
Featuring special guests from Cinesite, Rising Sun Pictures, and Wētā FX, dive into the latest AI advances augmenting creativity at studios, how open, connected workflows are the industry’s path forward, and the making of this year’s biggest blockbusters. Full session recordings coming soon!
How Rising Sun Pictures embraced transformative machine learning to give storytellers more creative freedom.
Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
How Fin Design & Effects used open standards, Flow Production Tracking, and Maya to grease the digital wheels of major motion picture, 'The Creator'.
Image courtesy of Fin Design + Effects
How Cinesite overcame the technical challenges of remote, global collaboration while partnering with Walt Disney Studios to deliver their best work.
Image courtesy of Cinesite
Access Q&A transcripts for a deeper look into some of the hottest topics shaping media and entertainment.
Q&A
Hilmar Koch, Autodesk Research Director, provides insight into Autodesk AI's creative process and artist-first approach.
Image courtesy of Evan Atherton
Q&A
Co-founder Nikola Todorovic leads a panel discussion on how AI is pushing the boundaries of storytelling in media and entertainment.
Q&A
VFX Supervisor Patrick David gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the meticulous craft of recreating history authentically.
Image courtesy of Rodeo FX
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a crucial partner at studios, helping artists be their most creative and production teams accelerate efficiency. This report delves into some of the biggest trends and forces shaping AI adoption in the Media & Entertainment space.
—Petar Tsonev, Head of Machine Learning and Technologies, Crafty Apes
Autodesk solutions are industry-tested and designed for the most complex VFX pipelines. With decades of experience on the biggest VFX projects, Autodesk has been instrumental in creating spectacular entertainment experiences, from the groundbreaking Jurassic Park to this year's VFX Oscar contenders.
See how Autodesk, Marvel, and The Mill joined forces to create a transformative ad at scale on the Las Vegas Sphere.
Autodesk's Design and Make software transforms production pipelines by seamlessly connecting data across the entire workflow. Leveraging the power of the cloud and open standards, Autodesk solutions enable unprecedented levels of collaboration and creativity between teams and studios.
Learn how Untold Studios raised the visual bar with collaborative cloud workflows.
Image courtesy of Untold Studios
Autodesk solutions seamlessly integrate with your existing pipeline, allowing you to scale workflows, optimize operations quickly, and minimize creative downtime. Maya supports third-party plug-ins and can easily be customized to fit your specific pipeline needs.
Explore how a 15+ year veteran 3D artist leveraged Maya's seamless pipeline integration for his independent short.
"The Fore-men" (Bobb, 2022)
Image courtesy of Niyazi Selimoglu and Simon Gomez
©️ 2022 Marvel. Image courtesy of Framestore
Everything is perfect by definition in Barbie Land. There’s no wear and tear on textures or dark shadows. Read how global VFX studio Framestore achieved a practically perfect aesthetic for Barbie, delivering close to 800 VFX shots.
Image courtesy of Framestore
At Jellyfish Pictures, supporting artists’ creativity and fostering creativity is a top priority. It’s for that reason the award-winning VFX studio has set its sights on Autodesk Flow, aiming to connect people, workflows, and data across productions.
"Asteroid City" image courtesy of Jellyfish Pictures
With Autodesk solutions at the heart of their pipeline, global virtual production and visual effects studio Pixomondo has streamlined VFX delivery on many of its tentpole projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
Image courtesy of Pixomondo
