Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2024

From advances in AI to new ways of collaborating across teams, explore the technology shaping how entertainment is made today.

 

Image courtesy of Shangyu Wang

Female alien with blue skin

Image courtesy of André Gustavo Antunes

Autodesk Vision Series

Featuring special guests from Cinesite, Rising Sun Pictures, and Wētā FX, dive into the latest AI advances augmenting creativity at studios, how open, connected workflows are the industry’s path forward, and the making of this year’s biggest blockbusters. Full session recordings coming soon!

Girl holding apple

Integrating a Content Creation ML Department in a VFX Studio

How Rising Sun Pictures embraced transformative machine learning to give storytellers more creative freedom.

 

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Scene from 'The Creator' film

Open Standards in Action: VFX Workflow Behind 'The Creator'

How Fin Design & Effects used open standards, Flow Production Tracking, and Maya to grease the digital wheels of major motion picture, 'The Creator'.

 

Image courtesy of Fin Design + Effects

Scene from 'Iwájú' animated series

Art Without Borders: Mastering Technical Tools for 'Iwájú'

How Cinesite overcame the technical challenges of remote, global collaboration while partnering with Walt Disney Studios to deliver their best work.

 

Image courtesy of Cinesite

Answers to your Vision Series questions

Access Q&A transcripts for a deeper look into some of the hottest topics shaping media and entertainment.

AI-generated CG islands

Q&A

Augmenting creative workflows with AI research

Hilmar Koch, Autodesk Research Director, provides insight into Autodesk AI's creative process and artist-first approach.

 

Image courtesy of Evan Atherton

Yellow robot walking through city

Q&A

AI and the future of storytelling with Wonder Dynamics

Co-founder Nikola Todorovic leads a panel discussion on how AI is pushing the boundaries of storytelling in media and entertainment.

Scene from ‘Masters of the Air’ TV series

Q&A

Through the lens of history: Rodeo FX on 'Masters of the Air'

VFX Supervisor Patrick David gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the meticulous craft of recreating history authentically.

 

Image courtesy of Rodeo FX

Man in sci-fi suit
Image courtesy of Alexis Reyes Rodriguez

AI in Media & Entertainment

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a crucial partner at studios, helping artists be their most creative and production teams accelerate efficiency. This report delves into some of the biggest trends and forces shaping AI adoption in the Media & Entertainment space.

AI automation frees visual effects teams to be more creative

Image courtesy of Huifeng Huang

“AI has allowed for a lot of new opportunities in this field for us to jump into the process earlier and be part of the creative solutions from the start.”

—Petar Tsonev, Head of Machine Learning and Technologies, Crafty Apes

Get ready for your next creative challenge with Autodesk solutions used by top VFX studios

Software top-tier visual effects studios rely on

Blue 3D woman with horns on her head

Content Creation Tool

Maya

  • Access intuitive modeling, powerful animation, and integrated rendering tools
  • Create detailed simulations - from blazing explosions to complex snowstorms

Available as a monthly, yearly or 3-year subscription, or with 6 Flex tokens/day

 

/year

Image courtesy of Niyazi Selimoglu and Simon Gomez

Man with exploding head in puzzle pieces

A SET OF CONTENT CREATION TOOLS

M&E Collection

  • Create sophisticated effects at scale with the ability to run Bifrost for Maya on 15 machines
  • Render your most complex VFX projects head-on with 5 Arnold licenses in the collection

Available as a monthly, yearly or 3-year subscription

 

/year

©️ 2022 Marvel. Image courtesy of Framestore

Desktop screen with ShotGrid

Production Management & Review Tool

Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid)

  • Manage and review every step of your production in the cloud
  • Optimize resources with project planning and scheduling capabilities

Available as a monthly, yearly or 3-year subscription

 

/year

Global teams harness Autodesk VFX tools to bring blockbuster cinematics to life

Still image from Barbie movie

Framestore’s Practically Perfect VFX for “Barbie”

Everything is perfect by definition in Barbie Land. There’s no wear and tear on textures or dark shadows. Read how global VFX studio Framestore achieved a practically perfect aesthetic for Barbie, delivering close to 800 VFX shots.

 

Read here

Image courtesy of Framestore

Four people sitting around a table

Jellyfish Pictures Looks to the Future with Autodesk Flow

At Jellyfish Pictures, supporting artists’ creativity and fostering creativity is a top priority. It’s for that reason the award-winning VFX studio has set its sights on Autodesk Flow, aiming to connect people, workflows, and data across productions. 

 

Watch here

"Asteroid City" image courtesy of Jellyfish Pictures 

Man and woman in fantasy environment

Bifrost for Maya Helps Pixomondo Streamline VFX Creation

With Autodesk solutions at the heart of their pipeline, global virtual production and visual effects studio Pixomondo has streamlined VFX delivery on many of its tentpole projects like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

 

Read here

Image courtesy of Pixomondo

Eager for more?

