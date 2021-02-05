This adaptability is the result of some precise infrastructure design. TSB’s undercarriage engages the rail from the inside and is then pulled upward to a height of just over a quarter of an inch by the magnets. This allows the track to be very slim and ideal for urban areas, where space is limited.

The TSB’s sophisticated technology makes it both safer and more efficient. “It scores highly in comparison to conventional transport systems,” Rau says. The combination of automated, driverless operation without human error and the advantages of magnetic-levitation technology reduces running costs by 20% in comparison to conventional wheel-rail systems. “The TSB can be scheduled to run on demand, which avoids empty journeys in off-peak hours and in rural areas,” Rau says.

Trains can also run practically wear-free, making them even more cost effective. In contrast to the wheels and rails of a tram, for example, the track and the undercarriage have no contact on the TSB. There’s also no contact between the stator and the elements, as the TSB employs a short stator in the vehicle, instead of a long stator on the track.