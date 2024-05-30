However, what makes New Tales from the Borderlands so remarkable isn’t just the characters or their stories—it’s how the game is played. Unlike traditional games where players follow a predetermined sequence of events from start to finish, players in New Tales from the Borderlands control what decisions the characters make and, as a result, what their fates will be.

According to Gearbox, every choice that players make can affect how the story unfolds, often in unexpected ways, with deep, immersive story scenes, mini-games, and free-walk sequences. By giving players the power to make choices that shape the game’s characters, environment, and events, New Tales from the Borderlands turns them into creators.

But what about the game’s actual creators, the 3D artists and animators who brought the game to life? To create such an immersive and interactive game, they had to produce a massive amount of high-quality content—and to satisfy market demand for a new installment in the Borderlands series, they had to produce it very quickly. A team of 15 animators had just two years to produce 12 hours of cinematic gameplay, according to Marion Guignolle, lead technical design animator at Gearbox Studio Québec.

“Usually, it takes three to four years to do three hours,” says Guignolle, who adds that there’s one reason her team was able to produce so much content so quickly: automation.