DIAMOND SCHMITT ARCHITECTS
Diamond Schmitt Architects (DSA) is using BIM (Building Information Modeling) to achieve the ambitious vision for KING Toronto, a multi-use urban development designed to foster community well-being. Draped with lush gardens, the terraced design maximizes light, air, and views. DSA is helping to reimagine what city living can be—and by prioritizing sustainability from the start, they’re optimizing design decisions to deliver a result that’s good for the planet, for people, and for business.
KING Toronto’s undulating shape was designed to embrace biodiversity, maximize views, and allow light to reach the neighboring street all year round.
In the heart of King Street West, a downtown Toronto neighborhood that’s quickly emerging as a vibrant creative community, a team of architects and developers is creating a new model for city living. The KING Toronto development breaks the mold of the standard high-rise tower: Its 16 stories emerge from a set of heritage red brick buildings, with condominium units stacked like pixels to form a landscape of peaks and valleys.
Combining retail shops, offices, and over 400 residences, KING Toronto features twining vines and gardens spilling from terraces, balconies, and green roofs. Glass bricks add lightness and luminosity to the building’s facade. At the center, a public plaza connects the community and serves as a hub for a network of neighborhood walkways.
KING Toronto’s pixelated form was inspired by Habitat 67, an iconic model community built from prefab concrete units for the 1967 Montreal World’s Fair.
Instead of being set square to the city block, the units are rotated at 45-degree angles to increase light exposure and air flow.
Trees, gardens, and climbing vines integrate nature into the urban environment and a public plaza serves as the center of the community.
