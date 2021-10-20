AutoCAD AutoCAD

Subheadline

AutoCAD – Best-in-class
2D and 3D drafting and design,
trusted by millions

See why AutoCAD gives you best in class 2D and 3D drafting and design with unparalleled reliability.

Try now

Compare plans

Optional third link

Image courtesy of lorem ipsum

Recent recognition for AutoCAD

The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and SoftwareAdvice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.

CompareCADS_Chart_v5

Compare AutoCAD to BricsCAD® and Draftsight®

Choosing the right CAD software can help you work more efficiently to complete projects faster, collaborate with teammates simply, and reduce errors. See how AutoCAD compares to other CAD software.

View in-depth comparison

What sets AutoCAD apart?

AutoCAD is best-in-class 2D and 3D drafting and design software, trusted by millions of users worldwide. No alternative CAD software has as many options to Improve your team's workflows. Here are six reasons to choose AutoCAD.

  • 1. Draft and design in 2D or 3D

    AutoCAD Is loaded with design, automation, and machine-learning features to help power your team's creativity.

    See AutoCAD features

  • 2. Access to support

    Your AutoCAD subscription Includes a range of free technical and learning support options.

    See support options (US Site)

  • 3. Best-in-class exchange with DWG

    Autodesk has TrustedDWG® technology to ensure your DWGs are maintained to the highest standards for fidelity and compatibility.

    Learn more about DWG compatibility

  • 4. Productivity gains with Included toolsets

    AutoCAD includes seven industry-specific toolsets with time-saving features and intelligent objects.

    View the toolsets

  • 5. Customize and automate AutoCAD

    Develop your own apps or choose from thousands in the Autodesk App Store.

    See AutoCAD apps

  • 6. Collaborate from anywhere

    AutoCAD provides connected design experience on the web and mobile, and through extensive cloud storage partnerships.

    Learn about AutoCAD Web

  • No CAD alternative comes close to AutoCAD. Learn more (US Site)

     

Trusted by millions of customers

See how architects, engineers and designers from around the world are using AutoCAD to take their designs further and be more efficient with the included specialized toolsets and web and mobile apps.

Read customer stories

Optional link

Danielle Golden Irby at one of her recent kitchen designs. Courtesy of Studio GLDN.

Boost productivity by up to 63% with AutoCAD specialized toolsets

Across seven different studies, the average productivity gain was about 63% for tasks completed using a specialized toolset included in AutoCAD*

  • Gain up to 55% productivity with ​ the Mechanical Toolset

    Gain up to 55% productivity with ​ the Mechanical Toolset

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Read study

  • Gain up to 61% productivity with ​the Architecture Toolset

    Gain up to 61% productivity with ​ the Architecture Toolset

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Read study

  • Gain up to 95% productivity with​ the Electrical Toolset

    Gain up to 95% productivity with ​ the Electrical Toolset

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Read study

View all seven productivity studies

Discover what people are saying about AutoCAD

Mountain Productions

" It is a program that I really like because since it is so well known, not only do you have many tutorials on the internet, but you can also share plans with any colleague."

— Carolina C. , Lighting designer (August, 2022)

Read verified review

Gartner Digital Markets reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Compare AutoCAD plans

Start a free AutoCAD trial

Compare
Learn more

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Find answers to frequently asked questions about CAD software.

Computer-aided design (CAD) is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. AutoCAD is the original CAD software used by millions around the world. It can be used to create precise 2D and 3D drawings and models, as well as electrical diagrams, construction drawings, and more.

With AutoCAD you can draft, annotate, and design 2D geometry and 3D models with solids, surfaces, and mesh objects.

AutoCAD is a popular CAD software used by engineers because it is the most reliable and includes industry specific toolsets helpful for designing motor components, engines, and complete devices. AutoCAD includes over 750,000 intelligent objects and parts with industry libraries for mechanical design, electrical design, MEP design, and more.

AutoCAD is available on both Mac and Windows if you are on an AutoCAD subscription. AutoCAD for Mac has the most popular features of the Windows version but offers a look and feel that is familiar to Mac users and a feature set most appropriate for the OS X environment.

Tour the AutoCAD for MAC UI

There are CAD clones who offer limited features and functionality; however, no AutoCAD alternative comes close. AutoCAD offers free trials and student software that enable customers to see why it is the best choice.

The price of an annual AutoCAD subscription is $1,690 USD and the price of a monthly AutoCAD subscription is $210 USD. The price of a 3-year AutoCAD subscription is $4,565 USD.

*Reference “2022 Value of DWG and Exchange Formats” report from Jon Peddie Research

**Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialized toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. Overall productivity gain calculation is based on adding the completion times of specific tasks in the toolset and in basic AutoCAD and then calculating the percent difference between the two totals across seven studies. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is”, without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.

Monthly and daily cost is calculated using Autodesk SRP in the United States based on annual subscription purchase. Annual subscriptions are available directly from Autodesk or through Autodesk authorized resellers, and may not be available through all resellers or in all countries. Autodesk Authorized Resellers are independent resellers and free to set their own prices. Reseller prices may vary. See additional legal disclosures. Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD and DWG are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.