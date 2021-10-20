AutoCAD is best-in-class 2D and 3D drafting and design software, trusted by millions of users worldwide. No alternative CAD software has as many options to Improve your team's workflows. Here are six reasons to choose AutoCAD.
AutoCAD Is loaded with design, automation, and machine-learning features to help power your team's creativity.
Your AutoCAD subscription Includes a range of free technical and learning support options.
Autodesk has TrustedDWG® technology to ensure your DWGs are maintained to the highest standards for fidelity and compatibility.
AutoCAD includes seven industry-specific toolsets with time-saving features and intelligent objects.
Develop your own apps or choose from thousands in the Autodesk App Store.
AutoCAD provides connected design experience on the web and mobile, and through extensive cloud storage partnerships.
See how architects, engineers and designers from around the world are using AutoCAD to take their designs further and be more efficient with the included specialized toolsets and web and mobile apps.
Danielle Golden Irby at one of her recent kitchen designs. Courtesy of Studio GLDN.
Across seven different studies, the average productivity gain was about 63% for tasks completed using a specialized toolset included in AutoCAD*
Find answers to frequently asked questions about CAD software.
Computer-aided design (CAD) is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. AutoCAD is the original CAD software used by millions around the world. It can be used to create precise 2D and 3D drawings and models, as well as electrical diagrams, construction drawings, and more.
With AutoCAD you can draft, annotate, and design 2D geometry and 3D models with solids, surfaces, and mesh objects.
AutoCAD is a popular CAD software used by engineers because it is the most reliable and includes industry specific toolsets helpful for designing motor components, engines, and complete devices. AutoCAD includes over 750,000 intelligent objects and parts with industry libraries for mechanical design, electrical design, MEP design, and more.
AutoCAD is available on both Mac and Windows if you are on an AutoCAD subscription. AutoCAD for Mac has the most popular features of the Windows version but offers a look and feel that is familiar to Mac users and a feature set most appropriate for the OS X environment.
There are CAD clones who offer limited features and functionality; however, no AutoCAD alternative comes close. AutoCAD offers free trials and student software that enable customers to see why it is the best choice.
The price of an annual AutoCAD subscription is $1,690 USD and the price of a monthly AutoCAD subscription is $210 USD. The price of a 3-year AutoCAD subscription is $4,565 USD.