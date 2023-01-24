Your AutoCAD subscription includes access to seven industry toolsets that have been demonstrated to increase user productivity on average by 63%*.
Autodesk is committed to supporting you with a robust community and resources to help you stay connected. Build skills, make new friends and join a professional network.
Prove you’re on the right track to certification with self-paced lessons and a practice test. This free certification prep course reviews the core skills covered by the Autodesk Certified Professional in AutoCAD for Design and Drafting certification exam.
Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialized toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is,” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.