Based in Tokyo, Japan, Wise Labo is a design studio engaged in a broad range of consulting, design and planning projects involving brand-building and innovation for commercial facilities and offices, lifestyle flats and even ship design. Mitsuru (Mitch) Sakairi, the company's president and chief creative officer, advocates a design faith he calls hitokotoba, creating designs that touch people's hearts, enable communication and bring vitality to spaces. His goal is to discover the customer’s needs and requirements and use the power of design to fulfil them.

Sakairi feels that all too often in Japanese interior design, the final design does not match the initial concept. He believes the idea of "concept" is supposed to be the definition of a solution to a challenge. "I often hear young designers using vague expressions like ‘white space’ or ‘healing space,’ but this is just a design approach,” he says. “The client may know what they want to build, but often the actual challenges that need to be resolved aren’t even clear. I see concept as the need to clarify the challenge, think about how to solve it and work to have it resonate with the client. Design is a part of the entire process.”