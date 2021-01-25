Volkswagen’s Innovation and Engineering Centre in California’s Silicon Valley has re-invented the iconic Type 2 Bus: the modern bus is an electric-powered technical showcase vehicle featuring new technologies that are shaping the future of the automotive industry. To investigate methods for removing weight and material from the vehicle while preserving strength, the team turned to generative design for auto-lightweighting. Using Fusion 360, the team quickly developed options for reducing mass in the wheels while exploring multiple manufacturing methods. The end result adds a fresh twist to the classic van and reduces wheel weight by 18%.