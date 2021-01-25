Bangkok, Thailand is one of the most visited places in the world, with amazing food and culture, tourist-friendly markets and palaces, great shopping and booming nightlife. But – as is true of life in other big cities – its residents also deal with issues of social isolation, lack of access to green spaces and other urban woes.

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), a Thailand-based property developer, recognises that potential home buyers might want more than just a building complex and created an integrated 17-acre campus called WHIZDOM 101. The company calls this venture The Great Good Place, after sociologist Ray Oldenburg’s 1989 book, which posits that to live well, a balance between home life, the workplace and sociable “third places” to build community is crucial. WHIZDOM 101 is a sustainable smart city within a large metropolis designed to help residents lead more efficient, healthier and more fulfilling lives through innovation and technology.