Based in Austin, Texas, Matt Fajkus Architecture (MF Architecture) is committed to making a positive impact on both a global and local level. According to US Census Bureau estimates, the Austin metropolitan area adds more than 151 people to the population each day. The housing crunch is severe and MF Architecture strives to discover and build on sites that others had passed on due to difficulty or constraints. At the same time, sustainable design principles – including energy-efficient strategies, passive daylighting and intelligent material choices – are paramount.

“We let the site inform our design,” says Sarah Johnson, principal architect, MF Architecture. “How does the building fit well on the site in terms of solar orientation or breezes? How can we build around existing trees? We want to find ways to cleverly work around these things: keep the tree, find the square footage for the building and really create something that is very special, unique and sustainable that we wouldn’t have otherwise designed without those site circumstances.”

And, with AutoCAD, the firm can achieve that.