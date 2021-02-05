Hyundai Motor Group’s New Horizons Studio is pushing the boundaries of vehicle design with Elevate, a car that can walk. The futuristic four-wheeled vehicle transforms into a four-legged machine that can travel over diverse terrain—so it could be used by first responders in rescue situations and to transport people with mobility issues. In a collaboration with design studio Sundberg-Ferar, the team used generative-design technology to make this concept car more lightweight and durable.