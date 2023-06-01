How to buy
Info360 Asset, a cloud-based application, empowers asset practitioners to:
Centrally review asset inspections for condition and risk analysis.
Review inspections to assess accuracy of asset condition grading.
Determine business risk using the latest asset and condition data.
Justify your intervention decisions and asset investment plans to stakeholders.
Give everyone access to asset conditions, associated risks, and rehabilitation plans. Read this e-book to learn how the investment you’ve made into inspection data can be turned into valuable information that helps you prioritise your plans and minimise future system failures.